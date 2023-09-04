Activists demand change in election procedures including anonymous donations through electoral bonds

Activists on Monday demanded radical changes in the way elections are held in the country by having full count of VVPAT slips, social audit of electoral rolls to prevent arbitrary deletions, and ending anonymous political donations through electoral bonds.

They will be submitting a memorandum to the Election Commission in this regard, in which they argue that EVM/VVPAT voting does not comply with the essential ‘democracy principles’ that each voter should be able to verify that their vote is caste as intended, recorded as cast, and counted as recorded.

It also referred to reports of “arbitrary deletions and missing names” in the electoral rolls of voters belonging to minorities and disadvantaged groups, calling into question the integrity of electoral rolls. It also questioned electoral bonds and wanted the EC to openly oppose the instrument.

Releasing the memorandum to the public for endorsement along with others, former IAS officer Wajahat Habibullah said elections need to be conducted properly and unfortunately innovations that are introduced lack in the concept that democracy needs to remain sacrosanct.

“I won’t say go back to paper ballots but are the EVMs beyond doubt? We do not have conclusive proof, unfortunately. Are EVM-VVPAT functioning transparently? Unfortunately, the answer is no. Election funding, is it transparent. The answer is no,” he said.

Jagdeep Chhokar of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said there is “systemic and systematic deletion” of names from electoral rolls, and one saw this in Karnataka and the EC had to go for a special emergency revision.