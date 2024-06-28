Actor Hina Khan diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, fans offer support

In her post, Hina wrote, “Life has a way of throwing unexpected challenges our way. I never thought I would have to face something as daunting as cancer, but here I am, ready to fight with all my strength. I have always been a fighter, and I believe I will come out stronger on the other side of this battle. Your prayers and support mean the world to me. Let's spread love and positivity, and remember that life is beautiful despite its challenges.”

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive. With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings. and love. Love, Hina” (sic), the post further read.

The post quickly went viral, with her fans and well-wishers flooding the comments section with messages of love, support, and well wishes. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Rohan Mehra, Aamir Ali, Sayantani Ghosh and others wished her a speedy recovery. The announcement has left her fans and friends from the entertainment industry in disbelief.