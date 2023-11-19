Actors body tells Mansoor Ali Khan to apologise for comments against Trisha, others

Chennai: The South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam, on Sunday strongly condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments against actress Trisha Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.
Slamming Khan for his objectionable, disrespectful remarks -- against Trisha and a similar comment on two other actresses -- in a media interaction, the popular actors' body said it is considering temporarily suspending Khan's membership till such time he tendered an apology.
Khushbu and Roja are the other two actresses. Khan had made a passing reference to the two actresses while recently commenting on Trisha.
SIAA president and noted actor M Nasser said Khan had made the remark while speaking to journalists and he must similarly apologise to the actresses in front of the media. In a statement here, Nasser assured SIAA's full support to the actresses.
Khan's comment 'in the name of comedy' is disrespectful and shocking, the actors forum said and condemned him for his sexist remarks.
In a social media post, Trisha Krishnan strongly condemned Khan for his 'sexist, disrespectful and misogynistic and repulsive,' comment.
Khan had essayed a role in the recent Vijay-Trisha blockbuster movie Leo. The objectionable comment had the flick 'Leo' as its background.
Reposting Trisha's anguish, Khushbu Sundar, BJP functionary and noted actress said on 'X': "As a member of NCW, I have already taken up the issue of Mansoor Ali khan with my senior and will be taking an action on it. Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a bot in our society."
Condemning Khan, film director and writer Lokesh Kanagaraj said on 'X' that he was disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments. Leo is Kanagaraj's directorial.
Khan, who faced strong criticism and opposition on the social media as well for his remarks against women, said in a statement that he had always respected actresses and blamed 'vested interests' for a 'distorted' version of his comment.