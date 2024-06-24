Acts glorifying terrorism allowed in Canada routinely: Indian High Commission

"While thirty-nine years have passed since the cowardly act, terrorism has unfortunately assumed proportions of an existential threat to international peace and security today," the Indian high commission's statement said.

"Any act of glorifying terrorism, including the bombing of Al-182 in 1985, is deplorable and should be condemned by all peace-loving countries and people," it said.

"It is unfortunate that such actions are allowed to be routine on many occasions in Canada," it added.

Last week, India strongly objected to the Canadian parliament observing a "one-minute silence" in memory of Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was gunned down in British Columbia in June last year.

India also insisted on Friday that the Canadian authorities must take action against those advocating violence and carrying out an anti-India campaign in Canada.

India lodged a strong protest with Canada on Thursday over Khalistani extremists holding a so-called "citizens court" and burning an effigy of the Indian prime minister outside the Indian consulate in Vancouver.

Asserting that terrorism knows "no borders, nationality, or race" and it is a challenge that the international community needs to combat collectively, the Indian mission here said that over the years, India has led from the front to counter-terrorism with support from like-minded countries.

Terming the Kanishka bombing "the worst ever in Canadian aviation history to date", the Indian mission said that the incident will remain an "unbearable loss" not only for the victims' families but also for humanity as a whole.

"The perpetrators and the co-conspirators of this dastardly act remain free," it said.

Quoting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the statement said, "...Nor must we countenance that political convenience determines responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. Similarly, respect for territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs cannot be exercised in cherry picking."

It called the spirit of the minister's statement from his speech at the United Nations General Assembly last year the "best tribute" to the victims of Air India Flight 182 bombing.

High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma on Sunday paid homage to the victims of Air India flight 182 Kanishka on the 39th anniversary of the "cowardly terrorist bombing", the High Commission in Ottawa posted on X along with a series of photographs from the event.

Family members and friends of the victims, Canadian government officials, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner, Ireland envoy and more than 150 members of the Indo-Canadian community attended the solemn occasion, the High Commission said.

"India shares the sorrow and pain of the victims' near & dear ones. India stands at the forefront of countering the menace of terrorism and works closely with all nations to tackle this global threat," it said.