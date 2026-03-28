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Adani Defence delivers first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns to Army

A company spokesperson said the total order for the LMGs stands at around 40,000.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsDefenceAdani

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