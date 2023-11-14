Adani Green Energy advisor on Environment Ministry's clearance committee: Report

In a development raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest, the Indian Express on Tuesday reported that a key advisor to Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Janardan Choudhary, now serves as a member of one of the Centre’s Expert Appraisal Committees (EAC) which gives the nod to hydroelectricity project proposals, such as those put forth by AGEL.

Choudhary's appointment by the Union Environment Ministry to the EAC for hydroelectricity and river valley projects has drawn attention as several of AGEL's hydro project proposals are currently under EAC review. The report notes that these encompass various capacities and locations, such as 850 MW Raiwada and 1800 MW Pedakota proposals in Andhra Pradesh as well as 2100 MW Patgaon, 2,450 MW Koyna-Nivakane, 1500 MW Malshej Ghat Bhorande, and 1500 MW Tarali proposals in Maharashtra.