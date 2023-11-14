Adani Green Energy advisor on Environment Ministry's clearance committee: Report

In a development raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest, the Indian Express on Tuesday reported that a key advisor to Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), Janardan Choudhary, now serves as a member of one of the Centre’s Expert Appraisal Committees (EAC) which gives the nod to hydroelectricity project proposals, such as those put forth by AGEL.
Choudhary's appointment by the Union Environment Ministry to the EAC for hydroelectricity and river valley projects has drawn attention as several of AGEL's hydro project proposals are currently under EAC review. The report notes that these encompass various capacities and locations, such as 850 MW Raiwada and 1800 MW Pedakota proposals in Andhra Pradesh as well as 2100 MW Patgaon, 2,450 MW Koyna-Nivakane, 1500 MW Malshej Ghat Bhorande, and 1500 MW Tarali proposals in Maharashtra.
As per the report, Choudhary attended the first meeting of the reconstituted EAC on October 17, the same day AGEL's 1500 MW Tarali Pumping Storage Project in Maharashtra came under review. AGEL sought an amendment to the project’s Terms of Reference for a layout revision, and eventually, the EAC's recommendation favoured the Adani company.
While Choudhary claims to have abstained from the discussion, the report notes that EAC meeting minutes do not reflect this, prompting him to tell the publication that they will be amended.
The potential conflict of interest has sparked concerns about the impartiality of the appraisal process, with experts highlighting the need to address the broader issue of such appointments becoming routine in appraisal committees.