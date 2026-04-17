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Adani overtakes Ambani to become Asia's richest

Adani, founder of his eponymous group, oversees India's largest private seaport network, is the country's biggest renewable energy producer and private airport operator, and ranks among the world's largest coal traders.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 08:44 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 08:44 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMukesh AmbaniGautam AdaniAsia

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