Adani's overseas investments can now cost India her national security vis-a-vis China: Congress

"Second, the Adani Group's previous operations in China and East Asia have been highly suspicious. Chang Chung-Ling, a Taiwanese businessman, has served as director on several Adani Group firms. In 2017, a ship owned by Chung-Ling's family was caught smuggling oil to North Korea in a violation of UN sanctions - it emerged that the smuggling ship's operation were partly financed by a firm owned by Shanghai Adani Shopping Company," he alleged.