Adapt or perish: NGOs struggle to survive

Giving by India’s ultra-rich has been much heralded despite the caveat that their rates of giving as a percentage of their wealth remain low by global standards. Giving by this group of donors is most opaque. Some estimate the figure at Rs 26,000 crores in 2023. Nevertheless, it is to this set of donors that Indian civil society must increasingly turn in the wake of the crackdown on international funding. The most positive trend here is the thematic diversification of donor portfolios from focusing almost exclusively on education and livelihoods to increasingly cover health (including mental health), the climate crisis, higher education, scientific research and, on a smaller scale, nonprofit capacity building and strengthening of the social impact ecosystem.