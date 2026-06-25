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ADB approves $42.2 million loan to develop bamboo-based industries in Northeast

It will also establish at least one women-led manufacturing facility in each state, it further said.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 18:23 IST
India NewsNortheastbusinessbamboo

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