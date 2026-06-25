ADB approves $42.2 million loan to develop bamboo-based industries in Northeast

<p>Guwahati: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $42.2 million loan to develop the bamboo industry in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/northeast">Northeastern states,</a> boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening rural livelihoods, and reducing dependence on imports.</p><p>A statement issued by ADB on Thursday said the facility will support community-based projects that enhance the growth, usage, and management of bamboo resources across Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura through multiple sub-loans financing a range of activities, including those ensuring the participation and employment of women across the value chain. It will also establish at least one women-led manufacturing facility in each state, it further said. </p>.Cabinet approves Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA scheme to accelerate industrial development.<p>“By harnessing the country’s abundant bamboo resources and building private sector-led industrial value chains, ADB’s financing will stimulate trade, investment, and infrastructure,” ADB Country Director for India, Mio Oka, said in a statement. </p><p>“It will diversify income sources for rural households, reducing their dependence on natural hazard-sensitive crops and strengthening economic resilience.”</p><p>Despite holding 39% of the world’s forest bamboo, India’s bamboo value chain remains underdeveloped and reliant on imports. Aligned with the National Bamboo Mission, the fund will strengthen bamboo cultivation, production, and marketing to increase incomes of producers and expand access to finance for private investors and entrepreneurs. </p><p>It will support capacity building for the National and State Bamboo Missions and technical institutions, bamboo resource management and mapping, research and training, project design and procurement, and digital value chain solutions, the ADB said. </p>