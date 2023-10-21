Additional payments being approved for MGNREGS, no shortage of funds: Union minister Giriraj Singh

"The MGNREGS is a demand-driven scheme, everyone knows that," he said, adding: "The Union finance ministry has sanctioned additional funds for it."

Sources in the finance ministry have said additional funds of Rs 28,000 crore have been sanctioned for the MGNREGS which would be cleared in the next Parliament session. The allocation for the MGNREGS in the 2023-24 Budget was Rs 60,000 crore.