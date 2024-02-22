Address geopolitical issues constructively and find common ground: India at G20 ministerial meeting in Brazil

Rio De Janeiro (Brazil): In the backdrop of multiple conflict situations across the world, India has emphasised the need to address geopolitical issues constructively and find common ground at a G20 ministerial meeting hosted by Brazil.

Brazil assumed the G20 Presidency from India on December 1, 2023, and the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (FMM) here is the first ministerial meeting under the Brazilian Presidency that was inaugurated here on Wednesday.

Speaking during a session titled, 'G20's role in dealing with ongoing international tensions', Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan touched upon multiple conflict points and advocated India’s position on them.