india

Address me just as Governor, drop 'honourable' prefix: RBI chief Shaktikanta Das

Das' deft handling of the institution has been widely appreciated and he was also ranked the best central banker by a reputed publication recently
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 14:32 IST

Mumbai, Dec 8 (PTI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday requested a junior to address him without the “honourable” prefix, and call him just as “Governor” instead.

“I think in future, just 'Governor' will be better than 'honourable Governor',” Das told a RBI staff member at a press conference here.

The remarks from the career bureaucrat-turned-central banker come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested all to desist from addressing him with the “Ji” suffix.

Das, who will soon be completing five years in office, is currently serving a second term in office as the RBI Governor.

Das' deft handling of the institution has been widely appreciated and he was also ranked the best central banker by a reputed publication recently.

(Published 08 December 2023, 14:32 IST)
India NewsShaktikanta DasRBIReserve Bank of India

