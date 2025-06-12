Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Addressing non-tariff barriers key for India, EU trade pact: Goyal

Key Indian exports that routinely face high barriers in the EU include -- chillies, tea, Basmati rice, milk, poultry, bovine meat, fish, chemicals products.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 10:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 10:08 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBusiness NewsUS newsPiyush Goyal

Follow us on :

Follow Us