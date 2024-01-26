Adhir Ranjan apologises to TMC's Derek O'Brien for calling him 'foreigner'

"Three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," O'Brien told reporters in Delhi on Thursday.

Chowdhury's comment drew flak on social media.

"How is this inclusiveness? I know @derekobrienmp and to question his nationality is really showing how intelligent this man is! Sadly such men are at the helm of decision making," Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Manikya said in a post on X.

O'Brien said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) had many detractors but only two -- the BJP and Chowdhury -- have repeatedly spoken out against the bloc.

O'Brien had on Thursday alleged that Chowdhury was working at the behest of the BJP.