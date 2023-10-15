Adityanath extends Navratri greetings to people

In another post, he said, "The first day of 'Shardiya Navratri' is dedicated to the worship of Shakti Swaroopa Maa Shailaputri. Goddess Maa irrigates the devotees with the blessings of honour and health. I wish the people of the state and devotees a glorious life and good health from Mother."

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak also wished the people of the state on the first day of Navratri.