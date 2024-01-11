JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Adityanath says 100 chartered flights expected at Ayodhya airport on Jan 22

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.
Last Updated 11 January 2024, 07:52 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Adityanath said he estimates that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22.

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo. While Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 January 2024, 07:52 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhya Ram MandirYogi AdityanathRam Mandir

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT