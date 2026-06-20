Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Admit card chaos in NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi exam centre; NTA calls it ‘technical glitch’

Sources close to the family said that they receievd an email from the NTA reassuring that a revised admit card with appropriate examination centre would be issued by today evening.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 June 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAbu DhabiNEETNagpurNTANEET Examexam centres

Follow us on :

Follow Us