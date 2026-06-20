Admit card chaos in NEET UG 2026 re-exam: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi exam centre; NTA calls it ‘technical glitch’

<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nta-to-hold-nationwide-mock-drill-on-june-20-ahead-of-neet-ug-re-exam-across-country-4045374">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) is conducting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/neet-ug-2026-re-exam-prohibitory-orders-around-exam-centres-in-bengaluru-4045062">NEET UG 2026 re-exam</a> which is scheduled to take place on June 21, a candidate from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nagpur">Nagpur</a> has reportedly alleged that he was allotted an examination centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/abu-dhabi">Abu Dhabi</a>.</p><p>The 18-year-old candidate, Abdullah Mohammad Talib, discovered the error after downloading his admit card from the official website. The admit card mentioned an examination centre in UAE's Abu Dhabi instead of an examination centre in India.</p><p>According to <em><a href="https://www.ndtv.com/education/neet-re-exam-2026-nagpur-student-allotted-abu-dhabi-centre-due-to-nta-technical-glitch-11662243" rel="nofollow">reports</a></em>, the concerned family immediately contacted the NTA helpline, where an official assured them that the error was due to a 'technical glitch' and would be rectified.</p>.<p>Abdullah's father, Mohammad Talib, said, "After the admit card was downloaded at 4 pm yesterday, we found the Centre mentioned to be a school in Abu Dhabi. We were really shocked as we had not given anything as such in our options."</p><p>"We dialled up the helpline number. They told us to send them a mail. When we sent a mail, we received a call that we will be issued a fresh admit card by 4 pm on Saturday. We had given 3 districts as options but we now demand that Nagpur be given us as the Centre because he is shocked."</p><p>"There is no time to go to any other district. He cried a lot yesterday and did not even want to write the exam. But his mother tried to convince him. If he is convinced, he will appear for the exam. He does not even have a passport," Abdullah's father added.</p><p>Sources close to the family said that they received an email from the NTA reassuring that a revised admit card with appropriate examination centre would be issued by today evening.</p><p>The family claimed that they started arranging necessary required travel documents and flight tickets, in case the exam centre didn't change.</p>.NEET re-exam: NTA sends SMS, email, WhatsApp reminders for admit cards; issues safety advisory.<p>They expressed their concern over difficulty in arranging a passport to travel within such a short time period.</p><p>According to a <em><a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/neet-ug-2026-re-exam-nagpur-student-allotted-abu-dhabi-centre-nta-promises-fix-2930300-2026-06-20" rel="nofollow">media report</a></em>, Abdullah alleged that he had selected Nagpur, Wardha and Bhandara as his preferred examination centres while filling the application form.</p><p>The hall ticket which was generated on June 14, has left the candidate and his family distressed as only a day remains before the examination.</p><p>According to various media reports, several parents reported the exam centres had been changed in the admit cards of their children despite not opting for any of the allotted ones.</p><p>The re-exam is scheduled to be conducted in pen and paper OMR mode from 2 to 5.15 pm (195 minutes).</p>.NEET re-exam: Bengaluru imposes ban orders within 200m of exam centres to ensure smooth conduct\n.<p>The NTA on Friday said that it is sending reminder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-re-exam-nta-sends-sms-email-whatsapp-reminders-for-admit-cards-issues-safety-advisory-4044652">SMS messages, emails, and WhatsApp notifications</a> to candidates, urging them to download their admit cards for the examination scheduled for June 21.</p><p>The NEET-UG exam for admissions into medical courses was originally held on May 3 this year, but was cancelled on May 12 due to allegations of a paper leak.</p><p>The NTA informed that legitimate SMS messages would be sent from the official sender ID 'NICPEP', and emails would originate from 'no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in'. It also reiterated that only the official website for this process is - http://neet.nta.nic.in, as the candidates are being encouraged to enter this URL directly into their browsers.</p>