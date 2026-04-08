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Adultery, same sex relationship judgments, based on constitutional morality concept: Centre tells Supreme Court

Mehta reiterated Section 497 could have been declared unconstitutional on the grounds of Article 14, as it is arbitrary and discriminatory.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtadulterysame sex

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