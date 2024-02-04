Advani 'saved' Modi's Gujarat CM chair in 2002, alleges Jairam Ramesh

Gujarat witnessed deadly communal riots in 2002 when Modi was the chief minister of the western state.

Ramesh claimed Advani also gave a famous statement calling Modi a "brilliant event manager".

"Fast forward to Gandhinagar before the 2014 elections, Advani ji had said that Narendra Modi is not his disciple but a brilliant event manager," Ramesh said.

"When I look at Advani ji and Modi ji, I recall these two things," the senior Congress leader said.

Reacting to Ramesh's remarks, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, "In the Modi regime, awards are given on the basis of merit. This government is different from that of Congress, which gave awards only to close associates. Congress leaders are not able to digest the change and are speaking out of frustration."