Advani's Ram Rath Yatra: The chariot of chaos on the road to disorder

The yatra schedule

The politico-religious yatra organised by the BJP and its affiliated Hindu organisations, began on September 25, 1990, and ended on October 30, same year.

The purpose of the yatra was to support a right-wing Hindu organisation, Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) agitation to construct a temple for Lord Rama at the site of the Babri Masjid, which they believed to be the birth place of the mytho-religious figure Rama.

The yatra commenced in Somnath and was scheduled to conclude in Ayodhya but owing to the growing communal violence, Advani was arrested in Bihar when Lalu Prasad was the state's Chief minister.

The initial plan of the yatra was to travel through six states — Gujarat, Maharastra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar — before reaching Uttar Pradesh, where the groups planned to force the government to hand over the mosque site for temple construction.

On an average, the yatra covered 300 kms daily and Advani addressed six public meetings a day.

In one of his speeches, Advani claimed to inherit the mantle of Sardar Patel who had brought about a 'resurgence of the national spirit' by rebuilding the Somnath temple, thus linking Somnath (the commencing yatra location) to Ayodhya (the concluding yatra location).

It became the symbol of the Hindu resolve to reclaim the temple at Ayodhya as was done at Somnath and eventually triggered communal chaos.