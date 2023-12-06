Advisory on 100% compliance to curb deepfakes soon: Centre

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday said advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100% compliance by social media platforms in tackling misinformation and deepfakes.
Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms and reviewed progress made by them in checking misinformation, including deepfakes.
“Held the 2nd #DigitalIndiaDialogues on Misinformation and #Deepfakes with intermediaries today, to review the progress made since the Nov 24 meeting. Many platforms are responding to the decisions taken last month and advisories on ensuring 100% compliance will be issued in the next 2 days,” Chandrasekhar said in a post on X. New, amended IT Rules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and the safety and trust of online users are actively under consideration, he added.
Another round of meetings with platforms to take stock of the issues would be held in a week, a ministry official said.
Sources said some platforms have complied, and those ‘slow’ in doing so have been given additional time. Many platforms have shown a clear understanding of what the right thing to do is, and are adapting quickly, but some platforms have shown ‘lethargy,’ the official added.