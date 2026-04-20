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Aerosol, irrigation behind India's slower warming than world average: Report

The study, 'Critical Perspectives On Extreme Heat in India', was published by the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability at Harvard University.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:42 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:42 IST
India NewsClimateenvironmentglobal warming

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