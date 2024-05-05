Afghanistan Consul General in Mumbai resigns after DRI nabbed her with Rs 18 cr gold at airport

Afghanistan Consul General in Mumbai, Zakia Wardak resigned from her position on Saturday, ten days after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) reportedly intercepted her Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai for carrying 25 kgs gold from Dubai.
Reportedly, DRI questioned Wardak for travelling with gold of worth Rs 18 crore from Dubai to India. Wardak, however, was not arrested as she had diplomatic immunity courtesy her position, from which she just resigned.
A report from The Indian Express said that no significant assets were found in her baggage but two dozen gold bars, allegedly in her jacket, leggings, kneecaps and waist belt. Wardak could not produce any documents to support her carrying these valuables.
Wardak announced her resignation on X and stated the "attacks" on her are organised and have affected her ability to work in the role.
She extended her statement saying the attacks "demonstrated the challenges faced by women in Afghan society who strive to modernise and bring positive change amidst ongoing propaganda campaigns."
“It has become increasingly clear that the public narrative is unfairly targeting the only female representative within this system, rather than focussing on constructive assistance and support,” her statement reads.
As per the Customs Act, 1962, an individual smuggling gold above the value of ₹1 crore is to be arrested and criminally prosecuted.
Published 05 May 2024, 09:22 IST