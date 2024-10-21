Afghanistan denies permission to Vistara's Frankfurt-bound plane to use airspace after bomb threat

<p>New Delhi: Afghanistan authorities on Sunday did not permit a Frankfurt-bound Vistara plane to use its airspace as there was a bomb threat, forcing the aircraft to return to Delhi, according to sources.</p>.<p>The flight UK25 from the national capital to Frankfurt in Germany was operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft and had more than 240 people onboard, they said.</p>.Vistara's Delhi-London flight diverted to Frankfurt after bomb threat.<p>The sources in the know told PTI that the bomb threat was classified as "non-specific" and it was decided that the flight will continue its journey to Frankfurt.</p>.<p>However, the Afghanistan authorities did not give permission to overfly its airspace since there was a bomb threat, the sources added.</p>.<p>There was no immediate comment from the airline on the matter.</p>.<p>Nearly 100 flights have received bomb threats this week but they turned out to be hoaxes.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Vistara said it received security threats for six flights, including UK25.</p>.<p>The sources said that after Afghanistan authorities denied permission to overfly its airspace, the aircraft returned and landed safely at the Delhi airport at around 1620 hours.</p>.<p>It had taken off from the airport at around 1310 hours.</p>.<p>"Flight UK25 from Delhi to Frankfurt (DEL-FRA) is returning back to Delhi (DEL) and is expected to arrive in Delhi (DEL) at 1620 hours," the airline had said in a post on X at 1619 hours.</p>.<p>As per information available on Flightradar24.com, the plane circled in the Pakistan airspace and also entered the Afghanistan airspace briefly before turning back.</p>.<p>Generally, the flight takes the route through airspace of Pakistan, Afghanistan and a few other countries while flying to Frankfurt.</p>