Afghanistan denies permission to Vistara's Frankfurt-bound plane to use airspace after bomb threat

The flight UK25 from the national capital to Frankfurt in Germany was operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft and had more than 240 people onboard, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 20:25 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 20:25 IST
India NewsAfghanistanVistaraBomb threat

