Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Africa occupies central place in India's foreign policy today: EAM Jaishankar

The minister underlined that the story of India's freedom struggle is also closely linked with Africa.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 07:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 April 2026, 07:18 IST
India NewsS JaishankarAfrica

Follow us on :

Follow Us