After abstaining on UNGA resolution, Modi calls Sisi to soothe West Asian ruffled feathers

Sisi told Modi that a unified international action was needed to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level that would reinforce an immediate humanitarian truce, protecting the lives of civilians and allowing the instantaneous, sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly in this regard.

The two leaders (Sisi and Modi) exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region, Ahmed Fahmy, the spokesperson of the office of the President of Egypt, said in a statement in Cairo.

During his phone call with the Prime Minister, the Egyptian President warned of the grievous humanitarian and security repercussions of a ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Hamas terrorists killed nearly 1,400 people in southern Israel on October 7. They also took 229 hostages. Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes and artillery attacks killed nearly 7,000 persons, including over 2,500 children, in the Gaza Strip so far. Israel also threatened a ground offensive in Gaza.

The resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly called for a humanitarian truce leading to the cessation of hostilities in Gaza. New Delhi abstained from voting on the resolution as it failed to explicitly denounce the terrorist attacks Hamas carried out in southern Israel on October 7.

The relations between India and Egypt got a fillip this year with Sisi visiting New Delhi in January and Modi having a stopover in Cairo while returning from the US in June.