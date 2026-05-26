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After confirming support to Pakistan during Op Sindoor, Beijing now vows to expand security cooperation with Islamabad

India tacitly suggested that China should reflect on whether it should help protect the terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 19:03 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 19:03 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaBeijingPakistanXi JinpingIslamabadShehbaz SharifOperation Sindoor

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