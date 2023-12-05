After Cong's poll debacle in 3 states, Digvijaya raises questions over EVMs

When contacted for a response, Madhya Pradesh BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal while talking to PTI claimed the 'Congress has come under the trap of the communist eco-system of 'tukde-tukde' gang.'

“The truth is that the defeats are the result of failure of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, its policies and due to their leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. But they cannot admit it publicly, thus finding it convenient to blame the EVMs. They never want an introspection of their failures,” he said.