After eateries' nameplate row, Vikramaditya Singh meets Kharge; says will not do anything against party line

Singh on Saturday said he has assuaged the Congress high command's concerns about ideology following his recent remarks on the street vendors issue and described as "misconception" the perception that the Uttar Pradesh model was being followed in his state.

Singh's remarks had come a day after the Congress top brass chided him over his remarks on the mandatory display of names by the street vendors and told him that no one was allowed to go against the party's policies and ideologies.

Amid the row over the comments, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal held a meeting with Singh here on Friday during which the minister was told that the party believed in Rahul Gandhi's mantra of fighting hatred with love.