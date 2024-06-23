After elections: RSS and the new status quo

Although Bhagwat took no names, there was little doubt as to who he had in mind when talking about the essential attributes of a ‘true sevak’: That he should not ever be arrogant. Modi refers to himself as India’s Pradhan Sevak but paradoxically, humility is not among his best attributes. Bhagwat tossed more homilies without taking names. But, in the context they were made, the targets were clearly not the political adversaries of the RSS fraternity. Bhagwat also grumbled that the RSS was needlessly drawn into a controversy, an obvious reference to J P Nadda’s interview with a newspaper in the middle of the campaign. The principal points in that conversation triggered an upheaval within the Sangh Parivar, as Nadda announced BJP’s autonomy from the RSS and asserted that the party no longer ‘needed’ the latter.