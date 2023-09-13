After G20, Modi govt now plans to host Quad summit

India had in 2018 hosted the leaders of the 10 ASEAN (Association of South-East Asian Nations) nations as the chief guests at the Republic Day ceremony in Delhi.

Earlier, New Delhi had two chief guests at the ceremony on January 26 only twice – British Chancellor of Exchequer Rab Butler and the Chief Justice of Japan Kotaro Tanaka in 1956 and chairman of the Soviet Union council of ministers Alexei Kosygin and Yugoslav President Josip Broz Tito in 1968.

Biden, Kishida and Albanese attended the G20 summit which Modi hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

If the Quad summit 2024 happens in New Delhi, they might come again to join the prime minister in the national capital of India.

When Modi joined Biden, Kishida and Albanese at a meeting on the sideline of the G7 summit at Hiroshima in Japan on May 20 last, they agreed to hold the next summit of the four-nation bloc in India in 2024. The Modi Government subsequently stared working on the proposal of having the leaders of Japan, Australia and the US as the chief guests in the Republic Day ceremony.