After Gujarat, Kejriwal to visit Goa ahead of Lok Sabha polls

New Delhi: After Gujarat, AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is heading to Goa for a two day visit from Thursday to prepare the party for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said during the January 11-12 tour, Kejriwal will interact with party leaders and workers. There are two Lok Sabha seats in Goa and BJP and Congress share one each.

AAP, which won two Assembly seats with 6.77 per cent vote share, is demanding one Lok Sabha seat from Congress. However, Congress does not appear keen to share the seats with the Kejriwal-led party.

Negotiators from AAP who met Congress’ National Alliance Committee are learnt to have sought to raise the demand for a seat in Goa along with Gujarat and Haryana besides its strongholds Delhi and Punjab.