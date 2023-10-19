After Hamas attack on Israel, DGCA issues amended norms for operating powered hang gliders

New Delhi: After Hamas militants used paragliders to enter Israel on October 7 to carry out the attacks, India's aviation regulator DGCA has issued amended norms for operating powered hang gliders in the country.

Now, a person cannot fly a powered hang glider without being authorised by a DGCA approved examiner/ instructor.

Besides, the examiner/ instructor should be a person who has done 50 hours on a powered hang glider and has at least 10 hours on a dual machine.

"Such approved examiner/ instructor shall check out and authorise other persons to fly," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.