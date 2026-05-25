After 'hellhole' row, Trump says he loves India & is big fan of Modi; Rubio slams 'stupid' remark on Indians in US

<p>New Delhi: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> on Sunday said that he was “a big fan” of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and that he loved India, which could count on him and the United States fully.</p><p>The US president made the comment almost a month after he endorsed a comment by conservative commentator, Michael Savage, calling India, China and other countries “hellholes”. The comment had triggered protests from New Delhi. </p><p>“India can count on me 100 per cent. If they ever need help, they know where to call. They call right here,” Trump said as the diplomatic and consular mission of Washington, DC, in New Delhi celebrated the 250th Independence Day of the US. “We're doing well. We're setting records. We have a record economy, a record stock market and anything India wants to get.”</p><p>Trump spoke to Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, over the phone during the celebration.</p><p>“Say Hello to Prime Minister Modi and let him know I'm a big fan,” the US president said over the phone. He also showered praise on the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, currently on a tour to India. Rubio called on Modi and conveyed to him an invitation from Trump to visit the US.</p><p>“Marco is the greatest. He's going down as the greatest Secretary of State in the history of the US,” Trump said, showering praise on Rubio.</p>.'Every country has stupid people': Rubio on 'racist comments' towards Indians in US.<p>Trump had on April 23 shared on Truth Social a four-page transcript of remarks made by podcaster Michael Savage on the birthright citizenship of the US. “A baby here becomes an instant citizen, and then they bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet,” Savage had said, and the comment had been posted by the US president on social media.</p><p>The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi had said that the comment had been “obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste”. </p><p>“There are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time. I don't know what else to tell you other than that the United States is a very welcoming country,” Rubio said during a joint news conference with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country, have come from our country from all over the world, have become Americans, have assimilated into our way of life and have contributed greatly.”</p><p>Trump’s Secretary of State was replying to a question from a journalist on the racist comments made in the US about India and the people of India. The question by the journalist and the reply by Rubio were not specifically in the context of the US president’s endorsement of the remarks of Michael Savage. </p>