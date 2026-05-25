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After 'hellhole' row, Trump says he loves India & is big fan of Modi; Rubio slams 'stupid' remarks on Indians in US

Trump spoke to Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, over the phone during the celebration.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 18:34 IST
India NewsUSNarendra ModiDonald TrumpMarco Rubio

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