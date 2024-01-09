After Modi came to power, he is taking everything personally: Kharge on Maldives row

On the row over Maldives MP's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday in an interview with ANI said, "After Narendra Modi came to power he is taking everything personally. At the international level, we should keep a good relationship with our neighbours...We should act according to time. We can not change our neighbours..."
India's relations with the Maldives, already on choppy waters, nosedived after three deputy ministers of the island nation made objectionable remarks about PM Modi's two-day visit to Lakshadweep, promoting it as a tourist hotspot.
Both India and Maldives have summoned the envoys to each other's nations in a tit-for-tat move.