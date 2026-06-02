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After multiple delays, CBSE opens revaluation portal; claims cyber-attacks

The board claimed that the site was hit by a barrage of cyber-attacks after it was launched.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 15:39 IST

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