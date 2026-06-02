<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbse">Central Board of Secondary Education</a> (CBSE) opened the portal for revaluation in the early hours of Tuesday morning, four days after it was first scheduled to, even as students complained of various issues including not receiving scanned copies. </p><p>The board claimed that the site was hit by a barrage of cyber-attacks after it was launched. Despite complaints of several issues, the CBSE said that June 6 is the last date for applications and that they can only be done online. </p><p>“The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions. While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks,” the Board said in a statement. </p>.CBSE says re-evaluation portal faced cyberattacks on Day 1; students continue reporting glitches.<p>The site went live at 4 am on Tuesday, after its launch was extended by three days initially. The Board said that the site was facing a cybersecurity attack. “Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access,” the CBSE said, adding that after student feedback, it has further “refined” the platform, including extending session time limits to make it “convenient and seamless”.</p><p>As the site was launched, the CBSE said that to log in, Aadhaar details must be submitted. “Please note that Aadhaar Verification has been included for security reasons. For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent's, relative's or guardian's Aadhaar details may be used. In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used,” the Board said. </p><p>Some students said that they had not received their scanned pages yet, while some said they could not log in. The site will be operational till Saturday midnight. “No offline application and request submitted after the scheduled date and time shall be accepted,” it stated. </p><p>The CBSE specified that only those who have applied and received the scanned copies of their answer sheets will be able to apply for verification or re-evaluation. Till May 26, as many as 4,04,319 students had applied for scanned copies, which amounted to 11,31,961 answer sheets. Of this, the Board had provided for 8,98,214 scanned answer sheets. </p><p>On the site, students can apply to verify missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps and graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books, or evaluation against a different set. They can also apply to reevaluate any subject. Students will have to apply on <ins><a href="https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html">https://www.cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html</a></ins> and pay Rs 100 per answer book for verification and Rs 25 per question for re-evaluation through online modes such as UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card or Net Banking. </p>