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After PM Modi's call for austerity, CMs of Delhi & MP limit use of official vehicles

In a post on X, the Delhi CM said it had been decided to limit the number of vehicles used for official purposes.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:44 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:44 IST
India NewsIndiaNarendra ModiMohan YadavRekha Gupta

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