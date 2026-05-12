After PM Modi's call for austerity, CMs of Delhi & MP limit use of official vehicles

<p>New Delhi/Bhopal: Responding to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/use-less-fuel-carpool-work-from-home-pm-modi-appeals-to-citizens-amid-west-asia-crisis-3997906">Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call </a>for austerity in view of rising global fuel prices, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced limits on official vehicles used by ministers, MLAs and other public representatives, while also bringing herself under the restrictions.</p><p>In a post on X, the chief minister said it had been decided to limit the number of vehicles used for official purposes.</p>.<p>Gupta said that in line with the prime minister's appeal, she herself, her Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs, public representatives, officers and Delhi government departments would minimise the use of official vehicles based on necessity and prioritise carpooling and public transport.</p><p>She also urged Delhi residents to adopt carpooling and make greater use of buses and Metro services instead of private vehicles in view of the prevailing global energy supply uncertainty.</p><p>Gupta's appeal came after PM Modi called for measures such as promoting work from home, limiting purchases of gold, reducing foreign travel and cutting down on the consumption of petroleum products and kitchen essentials amid spiralling global fuel prices due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.</p><p>"We appeal to the people of Delhi to make greater use of the Metro, buses and public transport wherever possible, adopt carpooling and reduce unnecessary dependence on private vehicles," the Delhi chief minister said in her post on X.</p><p>She added that, in the spirit of "nation first", people should act responsibly and fulfil their duty towards the country during this period of global energy uncertainty and conflict.</p>.After push for work from home, PM Modi calls for online classes for schoolchildren to tackle fuel crisis.<p>Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also reduced the number of vehicles in his cavalcade until further orders, responding to the PM's call for austerity measures, including reducing fuel consumption, an official said.</p><p>In a cabinet meeting on Monday, Yadav appealed to members of the Council of Ministers to reduce petrol and diesel consumption in the national interest and batted for the use of public transport, an official said.</p><p>As part of austerity measures to be in force until further orders, the Chief Minister's cavalcade will consist of only eight vehicles instead of 13 earlier. No vehicle rallies will be organised during his visits, the official said.</p><p>All ministers will use minimum number of vehicles during their travels. Instructions have also been issued that newly-appointed corporation and board officials should assume office with simplicity and avoid organising vehicle rallies, the official said.</p><p>The Chief Minister has suggested implementation of austerity measures in government operations in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh in accordance with PM Modi's call and suggestions, he maintained.</p><p>State ministers, corporation and board officials, and ordinary citizens have been urged to minimise vehicle use and instead opt for public transportation, the official added.</p>