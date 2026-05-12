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After push for work from home, PM Modi calls for online classes for schoolchildren to tackle fuel crisis

Prime Minister doubles down on his austerity appeal; asks people to avoid destination weddings abroad and reduce consumption of edible oils amid West Asia crisis.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:15 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:15 IST

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