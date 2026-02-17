<p>Just as the film industry was processing the news of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajpal-yadav">Rajpal Yadav’s</a> legal troubles, another big name has cropped up. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ameesha-patel">Ameesha Patel</a> could be facing a similar fate now that a court has issued an arrest warrant over a 2017 event dispute that still has not been settled.</p><p><em>Gadar 2</em> actress Ameesha Patel is facing a serious legal escalation after a court in Moradabad issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against her in a 2017 event dispute.</p><p>Ameesha Patel landed herself in trouble after an event manager, Pawan Verma, alleged that Ameesha accepted Rs 11 lakh to perform at a wedding in Moradabad but never showed up. According to the complainant, an advance payment of Rs 14.50 lakh was made, and arrangements for her stay were finalised at a hotel on Delhi Road in Moradabad.</p><p>Ameesha never actually made it to Moradabad for the event. The organizer said they discussed it, and she assured him she’d refund the full amount. Verma told the court that while Rs 10 lakh was returned in cash, a cheque of Rs 4.50 lakh was issued later, which eventually bounced. After the payment dispute, the organizer approached the court seeking legal recourse.</p>.Cheque bounce case: Relief for Rajpal Yadav as Delhi HC grants temporary release.<p>Despite being summoned multiple times, Ameesha failed to appear before the Civil Judge. With no sign of her in the courtroom, the judge issued a non-bailable warrant to make sure she stands before the court. Defending the actress, her legal counsel, Abhishek Sharma, pointed out that this dispute is nearly a decade old and was settled long ago. He clarified that both sides reached a settlement at that time, and the amount was paid back as per the agreement.</p><p>Sharma further said that this complaint is being blown out of proportion. He’s confident that once Ameesha shows up in court to explain what really happened, the whole situation will finally be clarified.</p>