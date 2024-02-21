After sealing the deal in UP, Congress eyes 'package' seat-sharing pact with AAP

New Delhi: After clinching the alliance talks in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is burning midnight oil to finalise the seat sharing arrangement with AAP in Delhi as well as states like Haryana and Gujarat and announcement could come as early as Thursday.

The Bihar seat arrangement is likely to be announced before Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja and Dipankar Bhattacharya hold a joint rally in Patna on March 3. Jharkhand seat sharing arrangement is also likely to be announced soon.

The UP announcement and subsequent forward movement in negotiations in other states came even after the I.N.D.I.A bloc suffered setbacks in the form of JD(U) and RLD leaving the coalition and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress refusing to enter into an alliance with Congress in West Bengal.