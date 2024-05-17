After Singapore and Hong Kong, Nepal has banned Everest and MDH spices amid reports of contamination

ANI reported that Indian Government sources stated the use of EtO is allowed in different countries from 0.73 per cent to up to 7 per cent. They further said that a standard should be put in place for the use of EtO by different countries.

The banned spices make up for less than one per cent of India's total spice exports.

However, in order to put a consumer's mind at ease, the Spice Board of India has taken steps to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spice exports to these regions.

The board even implemented the recommendations which were put forward by the Techno-Scientific Committee. This committee conducted an analysis to pin point the root cause of the problem. They also inspected processing facilities and collected samples for testing.

According to ANI, The Spice Board of India also organized a stakeholder consultation involving over 130 exporters and associations, such as the All India Spices Exporters Forum and the Indian Spice and Foodstuff Exporters' Association.



In order to prevent EtO contamination in spices which are exported from India, the board has issued guidelines for the EtO treatment to all exporters.