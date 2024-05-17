After Singapore and Hong Kong, Nepal has banned Everest and MDH spices amid reports of contamination

Two Indian spice brands have landed in hot water with Nepal. The country's Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has banned the import, consumption and sale of Everest and MDH after hearing news about the product containing high levels of traces of ethylene oxide.
This news comes days after Singapore and Hong Kong banned the product over similar concerns. The testing of spices is underway.
Mohan Krishna Maharjan spokesperson of Nepal's Department of Food Technology and Quality Control told ANI, "Everest and MDH brand spices which are being imported in Nepal have been banned from import. This comes after the news about traces of harmful chemicals in the spices, ban on import was imposed a week earlier and we also have banned the sales of it in the market."
The spokesperson further said, " Tests are underway for the chemicals in the spices of these two particular brands. The ban will remain in place until the final report comes up. Hong Kong and Singapore already have banned it, this move comes following their move."
ANI reported that Indian Government sources stated the use of EtO is allowed in different countries from 0.73 per cent to up to 7 per cent. They further said that a standard should be put in place for the use of EtO by different countries.
The banned spices make up for less than one per cent of India's total spice exports.
However, in order to put a consumer's mind at ease, the Spice Board of India has taken steps to ensure the safety and quality of Indian spice exports to these regions.
The board even implemented the recommendations which were put forward by the Techno-Scientific Committee. This committee conducted an analysis to pin point the root cause of the problem. They also inspected processing facilities and collected samples for testing.
According to ANI, The Spice Board of India also organized a stakeholder consultation involving over 130 exporters and associations, such as the All India Spices Exporters Forum and the Indian Spice and Foodstuff Exporters' Association.
In order to prevent EtO contamination in spices which are exported from India, the board has issued guidelines for the EtO treatment to all exporters.
Earlier in April, Hong Kong banned four spice products of MDH and Everest. They stated it contained cancer causing chemicals like ethylene oxide.