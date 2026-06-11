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After 'vote & sarkar chori', Rahul Gandhi claims 'seat chori' in Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul's attack came as the Returning Officer refused to reverse his decision on rejecting Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:00 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsMadhya PradeshRajya Sabha polls

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