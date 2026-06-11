After 'vote & sarkar chori', Rahul Gandhi claims 'seat chori' in Rajya Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh

<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> on Thursday claimed that the "jugalbandi" by the BJP and the Election Commission has finished the Rajya Sabha with "seat chori (seat theft)", claiming different approach in handling the nomination papers of a Congress candidate and BJP-backed independent facing charges of discrepancies in affidavit.</p><p>Rahul's attack came as the Returning Officer refused to reverse his decision on rejecting Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination in Madhya Pradesh, leading to a third BJP leader's victory, on charges of not disclosing a court case, while in Jharkhand, the poll official cleared BJP-backed independent Parimal Nathwani's papers despite allegations of discrepancies.</p>.Abhishek Banerjee holds meeting with Rahul Gandhi as TMC crisis deepens.<p>"After vote chori and sarkar chori -- the BJP-EC jugalbandi has finished the contest before it has even begun with seat chori," he said.</p><p>Rahul claimed that Natarajan ji submitted every document and there were no pending cases against her but the EC cancelled her nomination on a "frivolous" BJP objection. Nathwani "got his own name wrong on the form and skipped multiple mandatory disclosures" but the EC gave him an extension to fix everything, he said.</p><p>"Same Election Commission. Two candidates. One was disqualified without even a hearing. The other was rewarded despite not following the rules," he said.</p>.Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan moves Supreme Court over rejection of Rajya Sabha poll nomination .<p>"When the Congress sought a meeting, the EC first tried to evade us. When we finally met, they did not say one word. Expect to see much more of this - because for the BJP, it is far easier to fix the election than to win it," he added.</p><p>Congress had on Wednesday met the Election Commission seeking its intervention to reverse the decision against Natarajan claiming that there is no FIR, chargesheet or framing of charges against her that was not mentioned. The claim of omission was regarding a private complaint on which a notice was issued to her and law does not warrant its disclosure, it claimed.</p>