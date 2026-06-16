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Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for special attention to El Nino-hit districts

Protecting farmers’ interests remains the government’s top priority, the minister asserted.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 13:08 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 13:08 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh ChouhanEl Nino

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