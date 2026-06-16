Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls for special attention to El Nino-hit districts

<p>New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that special attention will be given to districts expected to be most affected by El Nino during the Kharif 2026 season.</p><p>Addressing a high-level review meeting, Chouhan said meetings with District Magistrates will be held to prepare detailed action plans for safeguarding agriculture and protecting farmers from adverse weather conditions.</p><p>He announced that weekly strategy meetings would be held to monitor and mitigate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Nino</a> effects at national level and district-wise contingency plans and fertiliser availability were reviewed in detail.</p><p>Protecting farmers’ interests remains the government’s top priority, he asserted.</p>.Worst rainfall in a decade? IMD announces arrival of El Nino, warns of strong conditions .<p>The minister instructed officials to clearly identify risk-prone areas and prepare crop-specific contingency plans in coordination with state governments. These plans include promoting water conservation, moisture management, inter-cropping, and alternative cropping patterns tailored to each district. </p><p>“Full preparations should be made in advance so that farmers can be provided immediate alternatives, advice, and support in case of weather challenges,” he said.</p><p>In 9-10 states expected to experience relatively higher El Nino impact, coordinated meetings will be organised involving District Magistrates, Agriculture Departments, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and extension services, a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture said. </p><p>These meetings aim to assess ground-level situations and run awareness campaigns, delivering calm, science-based, and solution-oriented messages to build farmer confidence.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Chouhan</a> placed strong focus on boosting cotton production through scientific methods, including suitable varieties, inter-cropping, mulching, and moisture conservation, directing officials to work in mission mode for higher productivity and better farmer incomes, the statement added. </p><p>Detailed discussions were also held on the self-reliance in pulses mission, targeting increased output of pigeon pea, black gram, and moong through area expansion, quality seeds, and technical support to reduce import dependence.</p><p>On fertiliser availability, the Minister noted sufficient national stocks and directed efficient distribution as the monsoon progresses, with advance supplies to any potential shortage areas. Reservoir status and mandi prices were also reviewed, the statement said. </p>