Agri Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says Centre committed to procure pulses at MSP

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the Centre has committed to procuring tur, urad, and masur pulses at Minimum Support Prices (MSP).

The minister who chaired a virtual meeting with state agriculture ministers, also invited state agriculture ministers to Delhi for a detailed meeting on agricultural scenarios and to address issues collectively.

Chouhan emphasised the need for crop diversification towards cash crops and soil fertility restoration. He urged states to strengthen their seed delivery systems and state seed corporations.