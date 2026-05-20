Agricultural scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan elected Fellow of Royal Society

<p>Mumbai: Eminent physician-scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan has been elected a Fellow of the Royal Society, becoming part of India’s first father-daughter duo to receive the prestigious honour. </p><p>Her father, the late Dr M S Swaminathan, was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1973.</p><p>The Royal Society, founded in 1660 in the United Kingdom, is regarded as one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious scientific institutions. </p><p>Election as a Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS) is considered among the highest global honours in science.</p>.Padma Shri awardee Dr Shubha V: Guiding flights, inspiring generations.<p>Dr M S Swaminathan, a Bharat Ratna awardee widely hailed as the “Father of India’s Green Revolution”, played a transformative role in India’s agricultural development during the 1960s and 1970s. Through his pioneering work in improving wheat and rice productivity, he helped the country overcome chronic food shortages and avert mass starvation. He also advocated the concept of an “Evergreen Revolution” aimed at achieving sustainable agricultural growth without ecological damage.</p><p>A distinguished agricultural scientist, Dr MS Swaminathan was associated with more than 30 scientific academies worldwide, including the Royal Society, and was also a Founder Fellow of the Third World Academy of Sciences.</p><p>His daughter, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, has earned global recognition for her contributions to public health and medical research, particularly in the field of tuberculosis. </p><p>She previously served as Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research and later held key leadership roles at the World Health Organization, including Chief Scientist and Deputy Director General for Programmes.</p><p>Former Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Dr Raghunath Mashelkar, described the achievement as a landmark moment for Indian science.</p><p>In a post on X, Dr Mashelkar wrote: “Breaking news! Dr Soumya Swaminathan has been elected as FRS, Fellow of Royal Society, one of the highest global honours that a scientist can receive. With her father Bharat</p><p>Ratna Prof Swaminathan also being elected as FRS, this is the first daughter-father FRS duo from India.”</p><p>He further noted that Dr Soumya Swaminathan is only the second Indian woman scientist to be elected FRS in the Royal Society’s 365-year history, after Prof Gagandeep Kang.</p><p>“Very proud moment for Indian science and indeed for us Indians. Heartiest congratulations dear Soumya!” Dr Mashelkar added.</p>