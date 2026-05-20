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Agricultural scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan elected Fellow of Royal Society

Her father, the late Dr M S Swaminathan, was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 1973.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:09 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:09 IST
India NewsScienceM S Swaminathan

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