Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry officials resolve not to buy gold for one year: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

<p>New Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday that officials in the Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries have collectively decided against purchasing gold for the next one year, barring exceptional family circumstances such as a daughter’s marriage.</p><p>The move comes in direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to citizens for prudent use of resources to strengthen the Indian economy amid the West Asia conflict.</p>.Curbs on officials’ foreign tours, no nod for vehicle rallies: Maharashtra goes on austerity drive.<p>“Officials of the agriculture and rural development and related departments have collectively decided that for the next one year, they will not buy gold except in circumstances like a daughter’s marriage or any special family occasion. This decision is more of a voluntary moral-social resolution than a formal government order,” an official statement from the Agriculture Ministry said.</p><p>Chouhan, who chaired a high-level meeting to discuss cost-cutting measures, described the initiatives as a serious and collective response to the Prime Minister’s call, setting an example of personal restraint for the national interest.</p><p>It was also decided that around 20 per cent employees of Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries will be allowed to work from home on a rotational basis. Core functions including file processing, meetings, coordination, and state-related work will continue uninterrupted, with WFH staff remaining available through phone, email, video conferencing, and e-office systems.</p><p>A car-pooling system will be implemented one day every week, covering up to the Director level. The ministry plans to reduce overall vehicle usage by approximately one-third, leading to significant savings on fuel, maintenance, driver deployment, and related costs.</p><p>Official tours, visits, and large delegations will be strictly regulated and limited to essential work. Reviews, consultations, and regional conferences will increasingly be held through video conferencing to cut unnecessary expenditure, the statement said. </p><p>A nationwide “Save Farms Campaign” will be launched for 15 days starting June 1 to educate farmers on the balanced and judicious use of fertilisers.</p><p>In addition, the ministry will run a special public awareness campaign to promote moderate and healthy consumption of edible oils. </p><p>The initiative seeks to reduce excessive intake, improve public health, and lower the country’s dependence on imported edible oils, while further strengthening efforts to boost domestic production of oilseeds and edible oils.</p><p>Chouhan said these steps reflect a broader commitment to efficient governance, resource conservation, and supporting national economic priorities, the statement said. </p>