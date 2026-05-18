Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Agriculture and Rural Development Ministry officials resolve not to buy gold for one year: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

'They will not buy gold except in circumstances like a daughter’s marriage or any special family occasion.'
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsShivraj Singh ChouhanGold

Follow us on :

Follow Us