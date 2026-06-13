Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US justifies ship attacks; offers no regret for deaths of 3 Indian sailors

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> will meet in France on Wednesday, but a new irritant has emerged in the bilateral relations, as Washington, DC, brushed aside New Delhi’s protest over the United States Navy’s attacks on ships in the Gulf of Oman, and avoided regretting the death of three mariners from India. </p><p>As External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called him to convey New Delhi’s “strong protest” over the death of three Indians in the American Navy’s attacks on civilian ships in the Gulf of Oman, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio subtly justified the military offensives on the commercial vessels. All commercial vessels should immediately comply with orders from US forces as they seek to uphold peace and security in the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio told Jaishankar, according to a readout issued by the US State Department in Washington, DC, on Saturday. </p>.'Lethal actions not justified': Jaishankar to US over killing of Indian sailors; Rubio says 'blockade violation won't be tolerated'.<p>Jaishankar told Rubio that lethal actions against commercial shipping were “not justified”. </p><p>The “violations of the US blockade” and the “illicit transport” of oil from Iran would “not be tolerated”, Trump’s secretary of state was quoted as replying during the phone call with his counterpart in New Delhi late on Friday. </p><p>Jason Meeks, the Chargé d’Affaires of the US embassy in New Delhi, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs twice on Wednesday and Friday when the senior officials conveyed India’s “deep concern” over the use of “lethal and deadly force” by the American Navy against civilian shipping near the Strait of Hormuz. </p><p>As Washington, DC, justified the US military actions against commercial vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz despite strong protests from New Delhi, it cast a shadow over the India-US bilateral relations ahead of the meeting between the leaders of the two nations on the sidelines of the G7 summit and the associated events to be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. </p>.India summons US envoy again as Trump blames Iran for attack on ships.<p>Washington, DC, on Saturday confirmed that the US president would hold a bilateral meeting with the prime minister of India at Évian-les-Bains in eastern France. </p><p>Modi already reached Nice in Southeastern France on Saturday. He will have a bilateral meeting with Macron on Sunday before leaving for a visit to Slovakia till Tuesday. He is likely to reach Évian-les-Bains in France on Tuesday to attend an outreach event that the G7 leaders will hold with counterparts from Kenya, South Africa, Brazil and India on the sidelines of the bloc’s summit. </p><p>Trump will reach Évian-les-Bains on Monday. The bilateral meeting between him and Modi will take place on Wednesday, senior US officials told journalists in Washington, DC, on Saturday. </p><p>Three commercial vessels – MT Marivex, MT Settebello and MT Jalveer – came under the US Navy’s missile strikes near the Strait of Hormuz this week. The MT Marivex and MT Settebello were sailing under the flag of Palau, and the MT Jalveer under the flag of Guinea-Bissau. They all had mariners from India. The attack on the MT Settebello on June 10 led to the death of three Indians – Deck Cadet Aditya Sharma, Engine Fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya and Chief Engineer Patnala Suresh – while 21 others were rescued by the Royal Navy of Oman. The MT Marivex and the MT Jalveer had 24 and 20 mariners from India, and they had been rescued safely. </p><p>The US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) justified its strikes on the vessels, stating that MT Marivex had violated the blockade by attempting to sail to a port of Iran, and MT Settebello and MT Jalveer had attempted to transport oil from Iran. </p><p>The crisis in the Strait of Hormuz began when Tehran restricted and later closed shipping through the narrow waterway between the Persian Gulf, on one side, and the Gulf of Oman and the wider Arabian Sea, on the other, following the launch of the US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28. </p><p>The US retaliated with a naval blockade of the ports of Iran from April 13. </p><p>New Delhi issued a démarche to Washington, DC, underlining that targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest. </p>.PM Modi to meet US President Donald Trump on June 17 on sidelines of G-7 in France.<p>The Modi-Trump bilateral meeting in France is going to be the second between the two leaders after Trump’s return as the 47th US president in January 2025. Modi had met Trump at White House in Washington, DC, on February 13, 2025. </p><p>Trump’s tariff war against India, his move to force India to stop buying oil from Russia, his repeated claims – despite denials from New Delhi – about mediating a truce between India and Pakistan to end the cross-border military flare-up between the two South Asian neighbours in May, 2025, and his bonhomie with the civil-military leaders of Pakistan stressed New Delhi’s ties with Washington, DC, over the past one year. </p><p>Trump had invited Modi to have a brief stopover in Washington, DC, while flying from Alberta, Canada, where both had attended the G7 summit in June 2025, to Zagreb in Croatia. But, with Trump then hosting Pakistan Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom New Delhi had accused of provoking the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir with an incendiary speech, the prime minister had turned down the invitation from the US president. </p><p>Rubio, the US secretary of state, recently visited India to iron out the wrinkles in the bilateral relations. Rubio called on Modi and invited him, on behalf of the US president, for another visit to Washington, DC, later this year. He also had a meeting with Jaishankar.</p>