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Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, US justifies ship attacks; offers no regret for deaths of 3 Indian sailors

Jaishankar told Rubio that lethal actions against commercial shipping were 'not justified'.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 18:38 IST
India NewsWorld newsUnited StatesNarendra ModiDonald TrumpMiddle East

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