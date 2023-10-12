Ahead of P20 Speaker’s Summit, LS Speaker Birla highlights dangers of climate change

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday, in a function ahead of the P20 Speaker’s Summit, emphasised the need for participating countries to pay heed to the dangers of climate change. PM Modi will inaugurate the Summit on Friday. And like Birla, Modi is likely to travel to the venue by metro, to highlight the need for sustainable practices.

Speaking at the Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), a prelude event to the P20 summit, Birla said that climate change and its impact are deeply interlinked with the common future of humanity. “It is only natural that on India’s initiative, environment-related issues have been unanimously placed at the centre of discussions during the P-20 conference,” he said.